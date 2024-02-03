Can sleeping outside be criminalized? Supreme Court decision could affect Columbia

How might the Court's ruling affect Columbia and our unhoused residents?

Columbia, like pretty much all U.S. cities, wrestles with the complex issue of helping our citizens who face homelessness and balancing those efforts with the needs of other citizens. Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to take up the case of "City of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Gloria Johnson", addressing efforts by local governments to outlaw sleeping outside.

The Grants Pass case revolves around the question of whether criminalizing sleeping outside, even when no shelter is available, violates the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. While lower courts have consistently ruled against such policies, the Supreme Court's review opens the door for a possible shift in precedent, with significant implications for cities like Columbia (keeping in mind that, in our case, we are governed by a state law, not a local one).

A decision allowing the unsheltered to sleep outside would reaffirm the right to exist in public spaces without fear of criminalization. This could draw attention to existing initiatives in Columbia focused on such necessities as affordable housing access, support services, and harm reduction. Additionally, it could embolden local advocacy efforts and encourage investments in proven solutions.

Regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, the need for effective and compassionate responses to homelessness remains. Columbia's existing initiatives – ranging from CoMo Mobile Aid to The Salvation Army Harbor House to Love Columbia to so many others – offer encouraging models for fostering collaboration and promoting positive outcomes. Continued investments in such things as affordable housing, support services, and mental health resources are crucial, offering sustainable alternatives to punitive measures.

The Grants Pass case presents an opportunity for Columbia to critically examine its own approach to homelessness and reaffirm its commitment to treating all residents with dignity and respect. By advocating for humane solutions, supporting existing and innovative programs, and fostering an inclusive environment, Columbia can ensure that the Supreme Court's decision, regardless of the outcome, does not impede progress toward making a welcoming and supportive home for everyone.

Ultimately, the future of Columbia's unhoused population lies not in the hands of the Supreme Court, but in the collective effort of our residents, social service providers, and local officials. By prioritizing compassion, evidence-based solutions, and collaborative action, Columbia can pave the way for a future where homelessness is not a criminalized condition, but an obstacle to be overcome through empathy, support, and shared responsibility.

This is a critical moment for Columbia to stand up for its most vulnerable residents and chart a path forward that prioritizes dignity, equity, and positive change. The choices to be made in the wake of the Grants Pass case will have a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals and the character of our city.

Major Kevin Cedervall is a leader of The Salvation Army in Columbia. The Salvation Army provides a wide range of community services to address poverty and other issues, seeking to rebuild lives and create lasting change.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: How Supreme Court's ruling might affect Columbia, unhoused residents