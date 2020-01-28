Sleeping senators, snacks, shaking heads: What you can't see on TV at Trump's impeachment trial

WASHINGTON – If you've turned on your television and caught any of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, you've likely gotten a chance to see arguments from House managers and the president's defense team.

The official camera in the Senate has stayed locked on those speaking, leaving everything else happening in the chamber – and outside of it – unseen by TV viewers.

Throughout the trial, senators have dozed off, passed notes, munched on snacks and sometimes laughed or shaken their heads in disapproval. Here's some of what else you couldn't see if you've watched the trial on TV.

Trading notes, whispers

A wide smile spread across South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott's face last Tuesday as he read the note passed to him by his desk mate, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. The two shared a quiet giggle as they passed messages back and forth, something that has become common at the all-day trial proceedings.

At the start of each day of the trial, senators are told they must remain quiet on "pain of imprisonment." That hasn't stopped many of them from communicating with one another over the hours sitting at their desks listening to presentations from House managers and the president's lawyers.

Like Scott and Sasse, who enjoy the luxury of being far from the dais where Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the trial, other senators have passed notes and whispered back-and-forth.

Monday evening, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., passed notes as Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump's counsel, laid out his interpretation of what the founding fathers identified as an impeachable offense. Klobuchar leaned over to Casey's desk and the two smiled before looking back up at Dershowitz, who was still presenting.

The House managers also wrote notes and used legal pads to cover their mouths as they whispered to one another. Trump's legal team did the same.

Crosswords, fidget spinners

Many of the 100 senators found it hard to sit in one place and refrain from talking or using electronics.

They fidgeted with their eyeglasses or rings. They even had fidget spinners, yes, those. Senators, including, Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., were spotted with the spinners during the trial.

As House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler started presenting and played video from the House impeachment inquiry about the constitutional basis for impeachment, Burr picked up his blue fidget spinner and started twirling it. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who sits next to Burr, looked over and smiled.

Most senators took notes or read through documents handed out by pages but Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., found other materials to keep himself occupied.

On Wednesday evening, Paul was filling out a crossword puzzle, surreptitiously putting it under a piece of paper on his desk. The next day, Paul sketched a doodle of the Capitol building, drawing it in his lap before putting it under a box of tissues on his desk.

Snoozing senators

Last week, as Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., outlined the evidence leading House Democrats to charge the president with two articles of impeachment, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, slouched further back in his chair.

He cradled his head in hand as Demings argued that the chamber should subpoena the State Department for documents regarding Ukraine. A little more than four hours into the presentations, Risch shut his eyes and was the first spotted by USA TODAY to fall asleep.

As the trial moved forward, he was joined by colleagues on both sides of the aisle, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt. and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his office before the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on January 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. Republican lawyers began their defense of President Trump during the trial on Saturday morning. More