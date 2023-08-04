He was sleeping with a snoring machine. Then his ex entered the room, Florida cops say

A Florida man had a rude awakening early Tuesday morning at his St. Petersburg home, according to a report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the house at around 3:45 a.m. on a disturbance call, the complaint says. They met with the victim, who told them he was sleeping in his bed, wearing a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) device when his ex wife came in to the room and ripped it off his face.

After she tore off his machine, which helps prevent snoring and sleep apnea, he said the suspect began “arguing” with him, the report said. The alleged attack left him with a “bloody” lip.

Investigators say the exes, both 42, live together, despite splitting in 2009.

Investigators found that the ex wife “did intentionally touch or strike” the victim against his will and was arrested.

She was booked briefly into the county jail on a charge of domestic battery. A Pinellas judge ordered the two to have no contact.