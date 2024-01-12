Sleeping teen driver rams into cop car with officer and suspect inside, MI police say

A Michigan state trooper made a traffic stop to arrest a driver accused of being impaired, police said. But when he and the driver got strapped into the patrol car, another vehicle slammed into the car’s rear, authorities said.

A teenager driving on I-75 near Clarkston at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 crashed into the back of the parked patrol car, completely mangling the officer’s vehicle, according to a Michigan State Police Second District news release on X, formerly known as Twitter. The officer and suspect in the car were injured and hospitalized, police said.

While driving, the 16-year-old fell asleep, police said, causing his car to drift on the road’s shoulder. Then, without braking, his car smashed into the back of the patrol car, according to police.

The teen’s car rammed the officer’s car forward and caused it to strike the car the trooper had earlier pulled over, according to state police.

Both the officer and detained suspect had cuts to their faces, police said. The officer also had a potentially broken arm, but there were no other injuries reported, authorities said.

“We are very fortunate that the injuries in this crash were not more serious, or even fatal. The one message we can take from this crash is to wear your seatbelt when in the car. It will save your life,” Michigan State Police Second District public information officer Mike Shaw said on X.

The trooper was still hospitalized as of Jan. 12 but was in stable condition, Shaw told McClatchy News.

The crash scene investigation concluded Jan. 11, according to state police. Police determined the teenager was not impaired or speeding at the time.

The teenager was “apprehended for reckless driving” following the crash, police said. He was later released to his mother.

Any further action to be taken against the teenager will be determined in court, Shaw said.

Clarkston is about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

