Sleeping in truck in Oakwood leads to charge of trafficking heroin

Mar. 8—Police responding to a call of a driver asleep at the wheel of a pickup truck in Oakwood found 155 grams of heroin in the vehicle, according to authorities.

The man was found asleep in the truck about 5:20 p.m. at Mundy Mill Road and Mathis Drive on Feb. 28.

The pickup truck was in the road and not moving, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The Oakwood officers called the Sheriff's Office's investigators after they found roughly 155 grams of heroin in the truck.

The driver, Samuel Lopez, 28, of Flowery Branch, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Hall County investigators obtained an arrest warrant for heroin trafficking the following day.

The estimated street value of the heroin is $23,000.

Lopez was booked March 3 in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.