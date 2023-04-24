Sleeping woman killed by DUI driver, Fresno police say. Driver fled from deputy pursuit

One of two unhoused women sleeping in a tent and struck by a car was killed Monday in Fresno by a driver who had been pursued by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies, police said.

Fresno officers were called to Ashlan Avenue near Highway 41 about 1:35 a.m. Monday following a crash in which a driver struck a fence and a tent, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Both women, who were homeless, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where one later died, police said. The other was in critical condition Monday, Trueba Vega said.

Witnesses saw a woman who was driving the car flee on foot with a young boy in tow, police said. Officers found a woman matching that description near Ashlan and Blackstone avenues, she said.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and determined the woman was impaired, police said. She was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of DUI and murder, because she was previously found guilty of a DUI, police said.

Trueba Vega said officers learned the woman had been pursued by deputies, who called off the chase shortly before the fatal crash.