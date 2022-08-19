This sleepy boy and his heifer at the Iowa State Fair are winning over the internet

Editor's Note: This story was originally published Aug. 14, 2017.

Mitchell Miner and his heifer, Audri, have spent nearly every day together for the past two months. They've developed an unspoken connection during that short period of time.

So when a photo of the pair nestled close to each other sound asleep made its way to social media, it was evident to witness their special bond.

"She likes to lay down quite a bit," Miner told the Register on Monday. "I don't really understand the bond with my animal either.

"She just enjoys my company."

Miner, 15, of Williamsburg, and Audri have been preparing for the Iowa State Fair's youth dairy cattle show. He has led her, clipped her, walked her and bathed her nonstop up to last Saturday.

On show day, Miner and Audri woke up at 3 a.m. — his third straight early-morning rise — putting the final touches on Audri.

She ended up placing fifth out of the seven contestants, Miner said. But needless to say, the two were exhausted. So they took a nap following their showing together.

Miner's father, Jeremy, saw his son and Audri. He snapped a few photos and posted one on Facebook the next day.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the photo has more than 15,000 interactions, 790 shares and 290 comments.

"I was asleep. I think she was, too," Mitchell Miner said.

Many of the responses have been from others sharing similar memories, as well as the typical and deserving "adorable" and "precious" comments.

Miner's mother, Laura, said people enjoy seeing that type of relationship with a kid and their animal.

"I think it's just when you spend that much time with them, they get really comfortable with you," she said.

Laura Miner added that the family borrows these animals for the summer. Audri will head back to a dairy farm in Blairstown later this fall — after the family's final showing in September.

Jeremy Miner said both he and his wife grew up on farms but are the first generation to be removed from living on one today.

"We learned a lot from the farm," he said. "We have those values instilled in us and we are trying to do what we can to preserve that."

