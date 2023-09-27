Sleepy drug dealer caught with fentanyl stash in unusual place, deputies say: 'The cops will still find them'

Stream FOX 35 News:

MIMS, Fla. - An alleged drug dealer was arrested after falling asleep at the wheel and subsequently hiding a baggie of fentanyl in her rear end, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Katrina Workman was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one county of possession of methamphetamine and one count of introducing a controlled substance into a county detention facility, according to arrest records.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey shared the news of Workman's arrest in a Facebook segment called "Drug Dealing for Dummies," where he introduced four rules:

Rule Number One: Don’t Be A Drug Dealer

Rule Number Two: No Matter What, Don’t Be A Drug Dealer In Brevard County

Rule Number Three: If You Are Gonna Deal Drugs Don’t Fall Asleep Behind The Wheel

Rule Number Four: Even If You Hide Drugs In Your Butt The Cops Will Still Find Them

"To truly understand the importance of the four basic rules listed above, let’s look to what happened last night to Katrina Workman, who not only forget basic rule number one, but apparently didn’t follow any of the basic rules and as such, found herself at "Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge" with the other drug dealers!!" Ivey said.

Deputies said Workman not only allegedly dealt drugs, but also fell asleep behind the wheel of her car while it was parked in a Raceway parking lot in Mims. When deputies arrived, they saw Workman allegedly trying to hide a bag that was allegedly filled with illegal drugs, including 2 grams of meth, 2.6 grams of fentanyl, nearly 2 grams of buprenorphine and over 6 grams of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, an ADHD medication.

Workman was arrested and taken into custody.

When she was going through the booking process, however, she denied having any contraband hidden on her person, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found a bag of fentanyl hidden in her buttocks, the Facebook post said.

"Well, as we clearly point out in Drug Dealing For Dummies, ‘even if you hide drugs in your butt the cops will still find it’ and that is exactly what happened as our Corrections Deputies seized the additional baggie of fentanyl, while Workman was changing into her nice new prison attire!!" the post said.

Arrest records show that Workman remains at the Brevard County Jail on $10,000 bond. She's scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.