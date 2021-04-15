Slew of Dream Car Barn Finds In Blue Ridge Georgia Turn Up On Craigslist

Elizabeth Puckett
·3 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The North Georgia mountains have yielded quite the barn find collection!

Extremely rural areas and mountainsides provide great cover for a lot of things, sometimes those things are barn find cars. And in some of the cases, when we say 'barn find' cars, we actually mean graveyard cars, like this lot of rotting classics that suddenly turned up on Craigslist over the weekend. While each car is itemized in their own ad, the exact origin or circumstance is unknown about this lot of cars, there are some very interesting cars in these listings. Here are some highlights:

Want to see a pristine muscle car collection, check one out here.

1972 GMC Pickup

Listed as being complete with the drivetrain, this vintage GMC long bed is said to be in stock condition, but one would have to wonder exactly what that means.

1982 Subaru BRAT

It's unclear when this happened, but according to the seller, this BRAT ran when it was parked, although, no word on why it was parked. The engine is said to turn freely, and has limited rust. This Subaru BRAT needs some serious R&R.

1968 Mercury Cougar

Specifically listed as a project car and barn find, this 1968 Mercury Cougar hardtop coupe has nothing but potential. It features a 302 cubic-inch engine that turns by hand, but doesn't run.

1950 Chrysler Windsor

"It's all there," is how this Windsor Club Coupe is described. This part of the 'collection' actually looks pretty decent.

1977 Pontiac Trans Am

I'll admit, I've brought home 2nd-gen f-bodies is much worse shape, but I don't necessarily promote it. If this car has a trunk or floor pans, I would be floored.

1977 Jeep Wagoneer

This Jeep Wagoneer project wont crank, but seems pretty solid. There's some noticeable rust, but nothing that seems too much to handle.

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe

With a price tag of $4,000, this Mustang project car has us wondering more about what we aren't seeing, than what's pictured. It has a 302 cubic inch engine that clearly hasn't been cranked in a while, and there's not much to see at the front.

1978 Honda CB750F Super Sport

Marking the last year of the 750, and also a good example of the rising popularity of the vintage bikes of the '70s. Although said to be missing parts, some of those parts might (still) be pretty easy to come by, just depends on which ones.

1962 Chevy Impala SS Golden Anniversary Coupe

Around 300 1962 Chevy Impala SS Golden Anniversary Coupe, but it also needs a total restoration. At $5,000, it ties for the most expensive car of the group, but is also one of the less complete.

1968 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible

Listed for sale at $7,000, this VW Karmann Ghia Convertible is the priciest find in the lot. Described as an unfinished project car with good bones, this could be worth something fully-restored.

Which one of these barn find project cars would you save?

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Rocky Barnes dishes on the 4 products that get her son to sleep when she’s on the go

    These products make nap time possible no matter how noisy the environment.

  • Harrison Barnes

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 48

  • Who will step in to save LA’s most beloved movie theaters?

    The beloved ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres are closing their locations, including the famous Cinerama Dome. Would Netflix, Amazon, or Disney be interested in saving Hollywood's favorite theaters?

  • Tech-rich SUVs: Chevrolet Trailblazer vs. Ford Everest

    The seven-seater midsize SUV segment is a competitive one where Japanese, Korean, and even Chinese entries all vie for sales success. All of these SUVs flex that they have the brawniest engine, the roomiest cabin, the most advanced toys, and even the best off-road ability when the going gets rough. The same goes for the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Ford Everest, whose makers are quick to promote their strengths. Another fact that sets these SUVs apart from the competition, however, is their American badges. So if you're looking for a midsize SUV, read on to know the differences between the Trailblazer and Everest. Chevrolet Trailblazer (P1,619,000 - P 1,999,000) The "bow-tied" Trailblazer, first launched in 2013, was the first in the segment to have a torque figure of 500Nm. That came from its 2.8-liter diesel engine that churns out 200hp, which is also managed by a six-speed automatic. Prices start at P1,619,000 for the base 2.5 2WD 6MT LT. As its name suggests, it's the only SUV in the range with the 2.5-liter diesel mill and six-speed manual. Going up the Trailblazer range, Chevrolet offers the following trims, all with the 2.8 liter engine: 2WD 6AT LT (P1,709,000), DSL 6AT Phoenix (P1,781,000), 2WD 6AT LTX (P1,806,000), and the top-spec 4WD 6AT Z71 (P 1,999,000). Being the top-model, the Z71 is the only one with four-wheel drive, and features many of the gadgetry Chevrolet has highlighted. One of the toys is the Remote Start which can allow the driver to start the Trailblazer's engine from outside the truck. Using the same key for Remote Start, the driver can even switch on the aircon to cool the cabin before driving away. The Z71's LED daytime running lights can be switched on, too, so the SUV is easier to spot in darker areas. Once inside, the driver and their passengers can use the Chevrolet MyLink system. MyLink has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and can be controlled using its eight-inch touchscreen, the steering wheel buttons, or voice commands. The tech highlights don't stop there. The Trailblazer is packed with active safety aids, which can inform the driver of vehicles hidden in the truck's blind spots, potential collisions up front, if the SUV wanders of lane, and of passing traffic when reversing. As for the rest of the range, they use a seven-inch touchscreen, have a ground clearance of 253mm, and can ford waters up to 800mm, and can tow up to three tons. Ford Everest (P1,738,000 - P2,299,000) The Blue Oval Everest first entered the market in 2015, and since then it has received upgrades to keep up with the competition. One upgrade is the addition of a "new-generation" 2.0 liter bi-turbo diesel engine found in the top-dog Titanium+ 4x4 AT (P2,299,000), which makes 210hp and 500Nm of torque, and a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission across the range. New 2.0 turbo diesel mills (180hp, 420Nm) power other Everest SUVs in the range, such as the Turbo Sport 4x2 AT (P1,928,000), Turbo Titanium 4x2 AT (P1,995,000). The base model Trend 4x2 AT (P1,738,000) uses a 2.2 liter mill. The Everest (especially in the Titanium+ 4x4) is also a tech expo. Inside, Ford's signature Sync 3 takes center stage, an eight-inch touchscreen that allows Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AppLink. Ford said, Sync 3 will allow hands-free phone-calls, music playing, navigation, and even climate-controlling. Meanwhile, Active Park Assist can park this SUV in parallel spaces, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) can stop collisions towards vehicles and pedestrians, and Blind Spot Information System act as eyes in the SUV's sides. There are more gadgets that can be used on the road. Terrain Management System allows the driver to configure the four-wheel-drive system if the Everest will face mud, grass, sand, or rocks. Electronic Locking Rear Differential, meanwhile, will provide full engine torque to both rear wheels, even if one is off the ground. The rest of the Everest range also use the same eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and tout their 225 mm ground clearance, 800mm water wading and 3.4 ton towing abilities. Photos from Chevrolet and Ford Also read: Chevrolet Colorado: Variants explained Ranger Raptor is most-searched model in Ford PH for 2020

  • VW ID.3 with 217-Mile Range Goes on Sale in Europe—But Will We Get It?

    The least expensive version of the VW ID.3 is going on sale in Europe, but there are a few good reasons VW isn't offering it here.

  • Toy cars get eco makeover to inspire children

    Matchbox is launching a new series of toy cars based on real-life electric and hybrid vehicles, in a bid to make its miniatures more sustainable and to raise awareness among children of the environmental impact of motoring. The first model off the production line is a scaled-down version of the Tesla Roadster, which will be joined by toys based on cars made by Nissan, Toyota and BMW. Electric charging stations will also go on sale this year.

  • 1973 Ford Mustang: The End Of The First Generation

    Throughout the first generation the Ford Mustang, a car that started off as a small light sports car with a large powerful engine, was ever evolving into a larger car more centered around luxury options.This ever changing trend peaked in 1971 with a major redesign and would ultimately prove

  • This Epic Support Vessel Has a Full-Size Helicopter Hangar That Can Hold a 40-Foot Chopper

    It's the perfect place to park your Airbus H145.

  • Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tricked-Out New Tour Bus

    The singer told GQ that he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, took a road trip from Canada to Los Angeles in the bus

  • Bernie Madoff dies at 82

    Diana Henriques, financial writer and NYT bestselling author of "The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust” joins Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the death of Bernie Madoff.

  • With new CH-47 variant back in flight tests, Boeing hopes for production contract

    Boeing is expecting the Army to award a first production contract for the CH-47F Block II Chinook this fiscal year as it dives back into flight testing.

  • Baylor refuses title Jeep after dealer's insensitive remark

    Baylor and coach Scott Drew have refused to accept a vehicle wrapped with the school's national championship logo after an insensitive remark made by the dealership's general manager when discussing it during a live TV interview. The customized Jeep Wrangler was driven in the team's championship parade through downtown Waco on Tuesday night, and was then going to be given to the school for Drew to use for the next year. When talking about the vehicle with KWTX-TV before the parade started, Ted Teague, GM of the Allen Samuels dealership in Waco, said Drew could enjoy the Jeep and “use it to recruit, pull some people out of the hood.”

  • 10 Best Motorcycle Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best motorcycle companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the motorcycle industry’s outlook for 2021 and go directly to 5 Best Motorcycle Companies in the World. The motorcycle industry witnessed robust growth in the last two decades as millions of […]

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Texas family’s land seized for border wall despite Biden’s pledges to halt construction

    ‘We took him at his word... He is not keeping that word,’ family says of President

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.