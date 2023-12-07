Slew of retirements from Congress potentially signaling new wave

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is joining the list of congressional leaders calling it quits. The California lawmaker’s decision comes a day after Gastonia Congressman Patrick McHenry’s retirement news.

“It is time to pursue my passion in a new arena,” McCarthy said in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While I will be departing the house at the end of this year, I will never ever give up fighting for this country I love so much.”

The decision comes after his ousting as House Speaker and just a day following McHenry’s retirement decision.

Speculation is increasing about the damage GOP infighting is producing. Dr. Susan Roberts, a political science professor at Davidson College, says she believes it’s no coincidence that former Speaker McCarthy and former Interim Speaker McHenry made their announcements back-to-back.

“I think it says a lot about not just about congress and dysfunction in congress, but it says a lot about dysfunction in the Republican party,” Roberts said.

Congressman McHenry squashed claims of infighting in the GOP, saying in part, “There has been a great deal of handwringing and ink spilled about the future of this institution because some—like me—have decided to leave. Those concerns are exaggerated.” McHenry said he believes the institution is on the verge of the next great turn.

Republicans aren’t the only ones calling it quits in Congress. West Virginia Senate Democrat Joe Manchin announced he’s not seeking reelection, saying disagreements between parties are lawmakers’ biggest obstacle.

“The growing divide between Democrats and Republicans is paralyzing Congress and worsening our nation’s problems,” Manchin said.



Could that next big turn be a new wave of leaders?



“There’s the other thing that’s in the air and that’s that members of Congress are too old, and so maybe that’s something else,” Roberts said. “They feel the burden of [that] there’s someone that’s going to be nipping at their heels; they might be primaried, so to many members, it’s just not worth it.”



Republicans hold a three-vote majority in the House, and Democrats have a slimmer majority in the Senate, raising the stakes even more in the 2024 election.

