Slew of storms add billions of gallons of water to San Diego’s reservoirs

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego’s winter season is once again shaping up to end up on the wetter side, with recent storms dumping a historic amount of rain on the region.

While the precipitation has wrecked havoc on communities, it has almost entirely replenished the water supply stored in most of the area’s reservoirs, pushing levels well above the where they were around this time last year — then considered some of the highest in years.

It continues a two-year recovery to statewide water supplies that were depleted to concerningly low levels by the summer of 2022 amid persistent drought conditions.

As of Feb. 12, five of the city of San Diego’s nine reservoirs — Barrett, Miramar, Murray, Lower Otay and San Vicente — were around three-quarters to 100% full, marking a 36% increase compared to last year.

Since Jan. 20 alone, the city estimates over 8.1 billion gallons, or 25,000 acre feet, of water has been collected at reservoirs equipped to capture rainfall. To put this in perspective, one acre-foot is enough water to supply two average households for one year.

According to the city, the amount of water collected over the last few weeks is enough water to supply every one of its 1.4 million customers for 50 days without using water from other sources.

“This additional water is a helpful bonus,” a city spokesperson said in an emailed statement to FOX 5, adding that the rainfall will allow the city to use local water for more than 20% of the region’s supply — double the amount that has been transferred from reservoirs in recent years.

“We are currently maximizing the draft of local water from our reservoirs to all three of our water treatment plants for use by our customers. Using this local water from our reservoirs also allows us to create additional space in our reservoirs to collect more rain,” the statement continued.

Outside the city of San Diego, the Sweetwater Authority, which serves about 200,000 people in areas like National City and Chula Vista, similarly has seen an above-average influx of captured water at its facilities — gains that could help save ratepayers over $9 million over the next year.

According to the authority, nearly 2.23 billion gallons of water has been received from the storms that slammed the region since Jan. 22, between its two reservoirs equipped to capture precipitation, the Sweetwater and Loveland reservoirs.

An additional 1.42 billion gallons of water was drafted to the Sweetwater Reservoir from Loveland in a controlled water transfer at the end of January. Both currently stand at about 75% capacity as of Feb. 15.

“We’ve been very fortunate the last two winters with enough rain to replenish our reservoirs,” Sweetwater Authority General Manager Carlos Quintero told FOX 5 Thursday. “Right now, we’re in a good spot.”

However, the record rainstorms also forced the release of millions of gallons of water from some of the city’s other dams in recent weeks because of safety concerns.

This includes the discharge of more than 619 million gallons of water to the San Dieguito River from the over-a-century-old Hodges Dam since Jan. 24 due to a state order to keep its reservoir levels under 280 feet in height.

The order by the state’s Division of Safety of Dams put the restriction on the dam after extensive studies determined the dam is not structurally capable at operating at full capacity and needs to be replaced. According to the city, construction on a new dam could begin in 2029.

“In coordination with our state regulators, we are continuing to look for ways to shorten the schedule and get a new dam constructed as quickly and safely as possible,” a San Diego spokesperson said.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe Irrigation District, which manages the Lake Hodges Reservoir, said in a statement to FOX 5 that releases will continue “for the foreseeable future” to maintain its current levels.

According to the district, about 50 million gallons, or 150 acre feet, of water is being released per day because of the rainfall, depending on the level of the lake and its inflows.

