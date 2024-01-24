Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide park, begins construction in Wauwatosa

A Wauwatosa warehouse is on its way to becoming Wisconsin's first Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide park for kids and adults. The Milwaukee Business Journal reported that work is underway on Slick City and plans to open this year.

Here’s what to know:

Where will Slick City Action Park be located?

The park will be located at 1435 N. 113th St., Wauwatosa.

What is Slick City Action Park?

Slick City Action Park is the world's first waterless indoor slide park. Its first locations opened in 2022 in Colorado and Missouri, with its newest location in Katy, Texas. The park will feature 10 twisty, tall slides.

Apart from the slides, the park plans to offer:

Sports courts

"Soft play" areas specifically designed for ages up to 7 years old

Trapeze

Zip line

Mini go karts

Food and nonalcoholic beverages

While it's for kids of all ages, over 25% of the park's guests are 18 and older, the project proposal said.

When is Slick City Action Park expected to open?

The Milwaukee Business Journal reported that Slick City plans to open by the end of August, according to Brett Deter, a broker with Founders 3 Real Estate Services, which represented the landlord at 1435 N. 113th St. Deter did not immediately respond to the Journal Sentinel's requests for comment.

Who is in charge of the project?

The Slick City chief executive officer and founder Bron Launsby has led the Tosa location's beginnings. A franchise partner in Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park, Launsby owns several Sky Zone locations in Missouri and Tennessee, as well as Wisconsin locations in Madison and Pewaukee.

When did city officials approve the park?

The slide park was granted a conditional use permit by the Wauwatosa Common Council in May of 2023.

What will be the slide park's hours?

Here are the hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday from 1 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

How many people will the slide park employ?

The Slick City Action Park plans to hire two full-time professional managers, four part-time managers and over 60 team members, according to its proposal.

How much will Slick City Action Park in Wauwatosa cost?

The Wauwatosa Slick City Action Park isn't listed on the franchise website yet. Other locations list the following prices:

All-access tickets for ages 4 and older cost $25.99 for 90 minutes and $30.99 for 120 minutes.

Tickets for ages 3 and under start at $13.99.

The franchise requires participants to wear special "CitySocks" which cost $4.99 a pair.

The park can be rented out for a group event or party. Parks in the franchise have hosted adult-only nights.

Contact Bridget Fogarty at bfogarty@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park in Tosa plans August opening