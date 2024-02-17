Slick road conditions, multiple traffic incidents reported on I-75 in Central Ky.

The Lexington Police Department was responding to multiple traffic incidents along Interstate 75 Friday night.

Lt. Brandon Helm, of the Lexington Police Department, said a combination of slicker roads and motorists not changing their driving habits resulted in vehicles going off the road in both northbound and southbound lanes.

“Slow down,” Helm urged.

He said the incidents were reported in both the northern and southern parts of Fayette County along I-75. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website was also showing crashes along I-75 in Scott, Madison and Rockcastle counties as of about 8:45 p.m.

At about the same time, the National Weather Service in Louisville reported “a moderate to heavy band of snow” coming into Lexington that was expected to bring reduced visibility and slick road conditions.

Slick conditions were reported and many roads were covered with snow throughout the Transportation Cabinet’s District 7, which covers Central Kentucky, the cabinet said in a social media post at about 8 p.m.

The cabinet said contractors and road crews were using salt, chemicals and snowplows to treat roads.

“Motorists should not travel unless absolutely necessary,” the District 7 post on social media platform X stated.

A vehicle was reported to have slid into an embankment at mile point 58 on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County, according to the Transportation Cabinet.

Vehicles were reported off the road in separate incidents on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-75 at the 120 mile marker, Helm said Friday night. No injuries were reported in either of those incidents.

Helm did not have any information about specific incidents in the southern portion of the county as of just before 8:30 p.m., though he said police were responding to them.

