Slide Continues for Indian Stocks as U.S. Verges on Bear Market

(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities declined for a fourth day amid weak global sentiment, as a slide in S&P 500 futures indicated the U.S. may enter a bear market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.1 percent to 35,078.72 as of 10:10 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 1 percent. The four-day drop for key Indian indexes is the longest losing streak in more than two months.

Indian stocks were seen following global cues due to an absence of local factors currently. Investors have their eyes set on national elections around May, as recent wins in three key states for the Indian National Congress opposition party have made its national contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party tighter than expected.

Strategist Views

“There are no local cues for Indian equities at least till the second or third week of January, and it seems that stocks will take direction from global events till then,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. in Mumbai.“Any bounce in markets will be hard to sustain as there are a lot of negative expectations arising out of political uncertainties ahead of general elections in May,” Jasani said. “Investors have already factored the positives such as the reduction in interest rates and lower inflation.”“Investors should aim at cleaning up and restructuring their portfolios and raise some cash at every bounce in the market from here till the national elections,” Jasani said. “They can deploy that cash in a bigger sell-off expected around the election.”

The Numbers

All the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. retreated, paced by a gauge of property developers.Yes Bank Ltd. fell the most among Sensex and Nifty members, dropping by over 3 percent. The lender extended its decline in 2018 to 44 percent, headed for its worst annual performance in a decade.Hindustan Unilever Ltd. slipped 1.7 percent on a report India’s anti-profiteering agency levied a 3.83 billion rupee penalty on the consumer behemoth.Total trading volume of Sensex stocks was 30 percent lower than the 30-day average.

Analyst Notes

Coal India Cut to Hold at Prabhudas Lilladher; PT 270 RupeesBharat Forge Raised to Buy at Karvy Stock Broking; PT 589 Rupees

