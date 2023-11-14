Slidell-area drug busts lead to six arrests

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Six people were arrested following two drug busts in the Slidell area on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies searched two homes after receiving anonymous tips about drug activity in the area.

Deputies said STPSO Narcotics Division detectives responded to the first report of drug activity at a home in the 37000 block of West Hilcrest Drive, where they found James Boston, Craig Hamilton, Joshua Gayles and a juvenile.

STPSO officials said detectives then searched the home and recovered 74.34 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 1,031 dosage units (140.15 grams) of suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills, one suboxone sublingual film, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

Gayles was arrested and faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone

Possession of marijuana

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of firearm with CDS

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of CDS in the presence of a minor

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hamilton was arrested and faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of firearm with CDS

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of CDS in the presence of a minor

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Boston was brought to a hospital to be treated for a medical condition and has a warrant for his arrest on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of firearm with CDS

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of CDS in the presence of a minor

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of suboxone

Deputies said the juvenile was placed in the custody of a family member.

STPSO officials said detectives with the STPSO Narcotics Division’s Proactive Enforcement Unit responded to another report of drug activity in a home on Nuevo Street, where they came into contact with Anthony Melerine Jr., Gabrielle Melerine, Kelsey Melerine, Cynthia White and Tyler Parker.

During a search of the home, STPSO officials said detectives recovered suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, suboxone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a semi-automatic handgun.

Anthony Melerine was arrested and faces charges of possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

White was arrested and faces charges of possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (summons).

Kelsey Melerine was arrested and faces charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (summons).

Gabrielle Melerine was arrested and issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker was brought to a hospital to be treated for a medical condition and has a warrant for his arrest on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of meth, possession of firearm with CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

