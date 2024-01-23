Slidell elementary school employee arrested, accused of hitting student in mouth
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
The Pittsburgh-based university known for its top tech and computer science programs said on Friday that the attack impacted up to 7,300 students, employees, contractors and other affiliates.
Alphabet has laid off dozens of workers from its X moonshot lab in its latest round of downsizing.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline remains above $3 a gallon after several months of declines.
A judge ruled that Terrence Shannon be reinstated on Friday after his arrest and suspension from the program last month.
Amazon's third-generation Echo Show 8, released in September 2023, is on sale for 40 percent off the normal price of $150. It supports spatial audio and Amazon's new Adaptive Content feature. You can get it for just $90 with the current discount.
After a year of turmoil, Yahoo Finance reached out to several family-owned restaurants to find out what their biggest challenges were in 2023.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
The latest discharge included 44,000 teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, and others in public service jobs.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
OpenAI has its first higher education customer: Arizona State University (ASU). Today, ASU announced that it's collaborating with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to the university's researchers, staff and faculty. Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT -- focusing on student success.
Sun protection with a fun pop of color and hydrating ingredients? Yes, please!
The state of Iowa is suing TikTok, alleging that the social media company misleads parents about the kinds of content available to young users. The lawsuit from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird accuses TikTok of hosting "sexual content, drugs, alcohol, intense profanity, self-harm messages, and other X-rated content," making videos that aren't age appropriate easily accessible for children and teens in the state. "TikTok represents to Iowa parents and Iowa children that inappropriate content on its platform, including drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity, is 'infrequent,'" the lawsuit states, slamming those claims as "lies."
The Naismith and Wooden award watch list nominee scored a game-high 31 points Thursday night.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch, as part of a restructuring effort in its creator management and operations teams.
Ayaneo’s latest mini PC, the AM02, may look like a Nintendo system from the 1980s, but is actually quite powerful. It ships with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and up to 32GB of RAM.
The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.