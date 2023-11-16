Slidell man sentenced for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man will serve time in prison for the illegal manufacturing and selling of devices used on semiautomatic weapons.

In May this year, 21-year-old Rene Ladmirault pleaded guilty to charges related to manufacturing machine gun conversion devices, also known as “glock switches.”

According to court documents, when attached to a Glock firearm, it converts semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic firearms. It was also revealed that he’d created the pieces using a 3D printer and milling machine and sold them via Instagram.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, after learning of Ladmirault’s actions, the FBI issued a search warrant for his home. As they entered, investigators say he flushed a device down the toilet in an attempt to avoid its seizure.

Ladmirault was charged with possession of a machine gun and obstruction of justice. He is set to serve 30 months in prison with two years of supervised probation to follow. He will also be ordered to pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $200.

