Slidell police K-9 helps make arrest in multi-state car chase

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell Police Department K-9, his handler and other officers played a role in the arrest of a suspect involved in a multi-state car chase.

SPD officers said they were notified of a car heading toward Slidell that had reportedly fled from Alabama and Mississippi agencies and was being pursued by the Picayune Police Department.

According to police, the suspect’s car was stopped in New Orleans, near the Michoud Boulevard exit, after it crashed.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to run from the scene, alongside the interstate but was caught by officers.

After an alleged attempt at resisting officers, Slidell police said K-9 Max apprehended the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. No officers were severely injured. The suspect faces felony charges with the SPD and PPD for the car chase.

According to SPD, after serving those charges, the suspect will be extradited to other agencies in Mississippi and Alabama.

The investigation is ongoing.

