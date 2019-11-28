A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At VBG International Holdings Limited's (HKG:8365) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, VBG International Holdings (HKG:8365) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 58% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does VBG International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

VBG International Holdings's P/E of 10.75 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see VBG International Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (11.9) in the capital markets industry classification.

SEHK:8365 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 28th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think VBG International Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

VBG International Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 31% over the last year. And EPS is down 16% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

VBG International Holdings's Balance Sheet

With net cash of HK$64m, VBG International Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 46% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On VBG International Holdings's P/E Ratio

VBG International Holdings's P/E is 10.7 which is about average (10.3) in the HK market. Although the recent drop in earnings per share would keep the market cautious, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company to weather a storm; so it isn't very surprising to see that it has a P/E ratio close to the market average. Given VBG International Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 15.9 to 10.7 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.