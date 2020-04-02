A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited's (HKG:85) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the China Electronics Huada Technology (HKG:85) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 42% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does China Electronics Huada Technology's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.15 that sentiment around China Electronics Huada Technology isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.5) for companies in the semiconductor industry is higher than China Electronics Huada Technology's P/E.

China Electronics Huada Technology's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

It's nice to see that China Electronics Huada Technology grew EPS by a stonking 37% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 4.7% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting China Electronics Huada Technology's P/E?

China Electronics Huada Technology's net debt is considerable, at 139% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On China Electronics Huada Technology's P/E Ratio

China Electronics Huada Technology's P/E is 6.2 which is below average (9.1) in the HK market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about China Electronics Huada Technology over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 9.0 back then to 6.2 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.