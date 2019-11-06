A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Filta Group Holdings plc's (LON:FLTA) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Filta Group Holdings (LON:FLTA) share price has dived 35% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 30% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Filta Group Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 48.75 that there is some investor optimism about Filta Group Holdings. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (18.0) for companies in the commercial services industry is lower than Filta Group Holdings's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Filta Group Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Filta Group Holdings's earnings per share fell by 12% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 26% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Filta Group Holdings's Balance Sheet

Filta Group Holdings's net debt is 1.3% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Filta Group Holdings's P/E Ratio

Filta Group Holdings's P/E is 48.8 which is above average (16.9) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. Given Filta Group Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 75.4 to 48.8 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.