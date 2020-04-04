A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At NV Bekaert SA's (EBR:BEKB) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, NV Bekaert (EBR:BEKB) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 35% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does NV Bekaert's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

NV Bekaert's P/E of 20.83 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that NV Bekaert has a higher P/E than the average (7.2) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

ENXTBR:BEKB Price Estimation Relative to Market April 4th 2020 More

NV Bekaert's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

NV Bekaert saw earnings per share improve by 3.8% last year. But earnings per share are down 14% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting NV Bekaert's P/E?

NV Bekaert's net debt is considerable, at 105% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On NV Bekaert's P/E Ratio

NV Bekaert's P/E is 20.8 which is above average (12.9) in its market. With significant debt and fairly modest EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on sustained improvement. Given NV Bekaert's P/E ratio has declined from 30.3 to 20.8 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.