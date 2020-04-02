A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Morgan Sindall Group plc's (LON:MGNS) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) share price has dived 38% in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 15% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for Morgan Sindall Group

How Does Morgan Sindall Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Morgan Sindall Group's P/E of 6.97 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.7) for companies in the construction industry is higher than Morgan Sindall Group's P/E.

LSE:MGNS Price Estimation Relative to Market April 2nd 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Morgan Sindall Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Morgan Sindall Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Morgan Sindall Group's earnings per share grew by 5.4% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 30%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Morgan Sindall Group's Balance Sheet

Morgan Sindall Group has net cash of UK£193m. This is fairly high at 39% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Morgan Sindall Group's P/E Ratio

Morgan Sindall Group trades on a P/E ratio of 7.0, which is below the GB market average of 12.5. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth. In contrast, the P/E indicates shareholders doubt that will happen! What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Morgan Sindall Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.3 back then to 7.0 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.