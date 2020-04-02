A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Belvoir Group PLC's (LON:BLV) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 8.8% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Belvoir Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.03 that sentiment around Belvoir Group isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Belvoir Group has a lower P/E than the average (12.3) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Belvoir Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Belvoir Group increased earnings per share by 6.2% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 19% annually, over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Belvoir Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 20% of Belvoir Group's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Belvoir Group's P/E Ratio

Belvoir Group trades on a P/E ratio of 7.0, which is below the GB market average of 12.5. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects. Given Belvoir Group's P/E ratio has declined from 10.5 to 7.0 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.