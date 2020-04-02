A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At National Western Life Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NWLI) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares are down a considerable 34% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 40% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does National Western Life Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

National Western Life Group's P/E of 4.37 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that National Western Life Group has a lower P/E than the average (8.7) P/E for companies in the insurance industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that National Western Life Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

National Western Life Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 13% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 4.5% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

National Western Life Group's Balance Sheet

National Western Life Group has net cash of US$254m. This is fairly high at 44% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On National Western Life Group's P/E Ratio

National Western Life Group has a P/E of 4.4. That's below the average in the US market, which is 12.9. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. Given National Western Life Group's P/E ratio has declined from 6.7 to 4.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.