A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At HD Supply Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HDS) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) share price has dived 34% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 41% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does HD Supply Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

HD Supply Holdings's P/E is 9.67. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.3) for companies in the trade distributors industry is roughly the same as HD Supply Holdings's P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that HD Supply Holdings shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, HD Supply Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 26% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 102%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

HD Supply Holdings's Balance Sheet

HD Supply Holdings's net debt equates to 49% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On HD Supply Holdings's P/E Ratio

HD Supply Holdings's P/E is 9.7 which is below average (12.5) in the US market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Given HD Supply Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 14.8 to 9.7 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.