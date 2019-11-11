A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:OSN) P/E Ratio

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) shares have retraced a considerable 31% in the last month. But there's still good reason for shareholders to be content; the stock has gained 25% in the last 90 days. If we look back over the last year, the stock has gained 69% which is great, even in a bull market.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Ossen Innovation's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 1.94 that sentiment around Ossen Innovation isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.3) for companies in the metals and mining industry is higher than Ossen Innovation's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Ossen Innovation will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Ossen Innovation, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that Ossen Innovation grew EPS by a stonking 27% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 19%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Ossen Innovation's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 187% of Ossen Innovation's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Ossen Innovation's P/E Ratio

Ossen Innovation has a P/E of 1.9. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.2. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Ossen Innovation over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 2.8 back then to 1.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.