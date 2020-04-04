A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At CarGurus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CARG) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 62% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does CarGurus Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 42.13 that there is some investor optimism about CarGurus. The image below shows that CarGurus has a higher P/E than the average (23.2) P/E for companies in the interactive media and services industry.

That means that the market expects CarGurus will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

CarGurus shrunk earnings per share by 37% over the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

CarGurus's Balance Sheet

Since CarGurus holds net cash of US$172m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On CarGurus's P/E Ratio

CarGurus's P/E is 42.1 which is way above average (12.4) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about CarGurus over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 61.5 back then to 42.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.