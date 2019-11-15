A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVK) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) share price has dived 35% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 46% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Ever-Glory International Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.91 that sentiment around Ever-Glory International Group isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.8) for companies in the luxury industry is higher than Ever-Glory International Group's P/E.

Ever-Glory International Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Ever-Glory International Group saw earnings per share decrease by 57% last year. And EPS is down 18% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Ever-Glory International Group's P/E?

Ever-Glory International Group has net cash of US$10m. This is fairly high at 33% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Ever-Glory International Group's P/E Ratio

Ever-Glory International Group has a P/E of 5.9. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.1. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Ever-Glory International Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 9.1 back then to 5.9 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.