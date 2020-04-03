A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.'s (NYSE:VSH) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 35% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Vishay Intertechnology's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Vishay Intertechnology's P/E of 11.67 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Vishay Intertechnology has a lower P/E than the average (14.4) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

This suggests that market participants think Vishay Intertechnology will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Vishay Intertechnology shrunk earnings per share by 53% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 7.3%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Vishay Intertechnology's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Vishay Intertechnology has net cash of US$304m. This is fairly high at 16% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Vishay Intertechnology's P/E Ratio

Vishay Intertechnology trades on a P/E ratio of 11.7, which is fairly close to the US market average of 12.5. While the absence of growth in the last year is probably causing a degree of pessimism, the net cash position means it's not surprising that expectations put the company roughly in line with the market average P/E. Given Vishay Intertechnology's P/E ratio has declined from 17.0 to 11.7 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.