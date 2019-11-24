A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Insperity, Inc.'s (NYSE:NSP) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Insperity (NYSE:NSP) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 24% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Insperity

Does Insperity Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Insperity has a P/E ratio of 19.56. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.6) for companies in the professional services industry is roughly the same as Insperity's P/E.

NYSE:NSP Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 24th 2019 More

That indicates that the market expects Insperity will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that Insperity grew EPS by a stonking 25% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 50%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Insperity's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Insperity has net cash of US$65m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Insperity's P/E Ratio

Insperity has a P/E of 19.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.1. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Insperity over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 28.3 back then to 19.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.