A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At MVB Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MVBF) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) shares are down a considerable 34% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 25% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does MVB Financial Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.36 that sentiment around MVB Financial isn't particularly high. The image below shows that MVB Financial has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

This suggests that market participants think MVB Financial will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with MVB Financial, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

MVB Financial's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 113% last year. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 50% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does MVB Financial's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

MVB Financial's net debt is considerable, at 138% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On MVB Financial's P/E Ratio

MVB Financial trades on a P/E ratio of 5.4, which is below the US market average of 12.4. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Given MVB Financial's P/E ratio has declined from 8.1 to 5.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.