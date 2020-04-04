A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At NV5 Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVEE) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 40% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does NV5 Global's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

NV5 Global's P/E of 18.91 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.2) for companies in the construction industry is lower than NV5 Global's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that NV5 Global shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

NV5 Global saw earnings per share decrease by 20% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

NV5 Global's Balance Sheet

NV5 Global's net debt is 68% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On NV5 Global's P/E Ratio

NV5 Global trades on a P/E ratio of 18.9, which is above its market average of 12.4. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about NV5 Global over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 28.2 back then to 18.9 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.