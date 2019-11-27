A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Virscend Education Company Limited's (HKG:1565) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Virscend Education (HKG:1565) shares are down a considerable 39% in the last month. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 61% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Virscend Education Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Virscend Education's P/E of 10.52 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Virscend Education has a lower P/E than the average (15.6) in the consumer services industry classification.

Virscend Education's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Virscend Education increased earnings per share by an impressive 11% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 18%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Virscend Education's P/E?

Net debt totals 11% of Virscend Education's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Virscend Education's P/E Ratio

Virscend Education trades on a P/E ratio of 10.5, which is fairly close to the HK market average of 10.3. With only modest debt levels, and strong earnings growth, the market seems to doubt that the growth can be maintained. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer. Given Virscend Education's P/E ratio has declined from 17.4 to 10.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.