A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Billion Industrial Holdings Limited's (HKG:2299) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Billion Industrial Holdings (HKG:2299) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Given the 61% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Billion Industrial Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Billion Industrial Holdings's P/E of 8.30 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Billion Industrial Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (9.2) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

This suggests that market participants think Billion Industrial Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Billion Industrial Holdings increased earnings per share by a whopping 29% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 32% per year over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Billion Industrial Holdings's Balance Sheet

Since Billion Industrial Holdings holds net cash of CN¥454m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Billion Industrial Holdings's P/E Ratio

Billion Industrial Holdings has a P/E of 8.3. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. Given Billion Industrial Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 12.1 to 8.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.