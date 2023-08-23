All the (slightly mad) ways you can beat Sadiq Khan’s Ulez charge

A number of niche vehicles are set to be exempt from Ulez charges as the schemes expands to cover more of London - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) will be expanded across all London boroughs later this month, meaning drivers of vehicles that don’t meet Ulez emissions standards will be charged a controversial £12.50 daily charge whenever they enter the zone.

There are exemptions available to London drivers – but you might need to spice up your commute to qualify for them.

From joining the circus to buying a classic 1970s motor, there are a few niche exemptions that the everyday driver could make use of, with a little commitment.

Here, Telegraph Money explores the bizarre and little-known ways you could avoid paying for Ulez, ahead of the scheme’s expansion on August 29.

Becoming a travelling showman

Running away and joining the circus is a pipedream that few people will get to live out.

But thanks to Mr Khan’s clean air levy, which gives a 100pc exemption to “showman’s vehicles”, residents of Greater London could live out a childhood fantasy while saving money.

To qualify for this exemption, vehicles must be registered to someone following the business of a travelling showman and should be constructed or specially modified for use in a performance, or carrying performance equipment.

The nature of the “performance vehicle” is open to interpretation, but could be used to stage a circus act, funfare, live music gig and even “displaying animals to the public”, according to Transport for London’s (TfL) website.

Vehicles that are already registered with TfL for the Low Emission Zone (Lez) showman’s discount do not require to be registered again for Ulez.

Drive a tractor

If you fancied trying your hand at farming, the job will likely come with a steep learning curve and plenty of problems to solve – but at least Ulez won’t be one of them.

TfL says that “specialist agricultural vehicles” – as well as excavators and certain mobile cranes – are exempt from having to pay the daily charge. Vehicles registered in the UK are automatically exempt.

If you’re interested in this line of transport, a number of John Deere tractors are available on eBay, commonly with asking prices of around £40,000 to £80,000. With a top speed of just 23.6 miles per hour (mph) for light loads, according to the manufacturer, the ride will easily stay within London’s many 20mph speed limit zones.

Hire a tank

Military vehicles are also exempt from the Ulez charges, including tanks.

This was exemplified when Tanks-A-Lot – a firm that owns and hires out over 300 tanks for rides – recently drove a Abbot SPG tank through the streets of Soho in London, on an outing reportedly paid for by the wife of a wealthy businessman as a gift for his birthday.

The experience reportedly cost around £6,000, but at least she saved £12.50 for eschewing the Ulez charge.

Buy a classic car

This move will do nothing for London’s air cleanliness, but investing in an historic vehicle that is at least 40-years-old comes with a full exemption from Ulez charges.

Additionally, you can apply to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to stop paying vehicle tax if your car was built before 1983.

Online car dealer Car & Classic currently has a 1982 Rolls-Royce Corniche Convertible listed for £85,000, as well as a 1982 Mercedes 280 Sl Auto for £28,500.

Splashing out on a 1982 Rolls-Royce Corniche Convertible is one of the more costly routes open to those hoping to avoid Ulez tolls - mauritius images GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

If you were to swap your current car that’s not Ulez-compliant for an historic vehicle, TfL’s scrappage grant could help cover some of the cost of buying a classic car, although ironically the scheme is intended to take polluting cars off the road and help drivers invest in cleaner alternatives.

All London residents are eligible for a grant of up to £2,000 when they hand in a car to the Mayor’s £110m scrapping initiative.

Check if you’re already exempt

While it could be imagined that the select list of exempted special vehicles will inspire sudden changes of career or lifestyle for thrifty London drivers, there are a number of measures in place to help vulnerable people, charities and small businesses too.

Small businesses with less than 50 employees – as well as micro-businesses with up to 10 employees, charities and not-for-profit organisations can apply to be temporarily exempt from the Ulez charges.

Applicants will need to prove they have ordered a Ulez-compliant vehicle, or booked their current vehicle in to be retrofitted to meet the emission standards.

The exemption lasts until they receive their new or retrofitted vehicle, or 29 May 2024, whichever comes earlier.

People who claim certain disability benefits, such as the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), are terminally ill, or are the parent or guardian of a child under the age of three who suffers from health problems that prevent them from taking public transport, can apply to not pay Ulez until 25 October 2027.

Disabled applicants must also be blue badge holders.

Vehicles used for community transport by charities, schools and local authorities may also be eligible for a grace period until October 26, 2025.

If you think you might be exempt from paying Ulez, TfL’s website has full information about how to apply for the relevant scheme.

How can vehicles pass Ulez emissions standards?

If commuting via tractor doesn’t appeal and you want to stick to a standard car, you might still find you’re off the hook from paying the daily Ulez charge.

The tricky thing is that the standards vary depending on the vehicle and emission type.

They’re based on the Euro emission standards, launched for different vehicles between 2005 and 2016.

But according to TfL’s website, most petrol vehicles less than 16-years-old, and most diesel vehicles under six-years-old will already meet the emission standards.

You can try TfL’s ‘check your vehicle’ tool to find out whether you’ll face the daily charge.

