Slightly More Muggy 9-21-2023

For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Humidity has increased a little bit across West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects plenty of sunshine and above-normal temperatures. Enough stable air aloft will greatly limit rain activity across The Basin with only a few isolated thunderstorms mostly confined to the mountainous terrain. Temperatures will reach the upper 80’s, 90’s, and low triple digits before storms form. Winds will shift more from the southeast across most of the region today, allowing for the seasonably very warm air, but also, the humidity. This trend will continue through tomorrow as more clouds, slightly more rain activity, and slightly lower temperatures will ensue.

