Is Sligro Food Group N.V.'s (AMS:SLIGR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Sligro Food Group N.V.'s (AMS:SLIGR) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Sligro Food Group has a P/E ratio of 31.14. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.2%.

View our latest analysis for Sligro Food Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sligro Food Group:

P/E of 31.14 = €23.95 ÷ €0.77 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Sligro Food Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Sligro Food Group has a higher P/E than the average (20.4) P/E for companies in the consumer retailing industry.

ENXTAM:SLIGR Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 11th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Sligro Food Group will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sligro Food Group's earnings per share fell by 55% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 13% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Sligro Food Group's P/E?

Sligro Food Group has net debt equal to 27% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Sligro Food Group's P/E Ratio

Sligro Food Group's P/E is 31.1 which is above average (20.5) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.