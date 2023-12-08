Slim Chickens restaurant plans for Willmar halted

Dec. 8—WILLMAR

— It appears Willmar will not have another chicken restaurant anytime soon.

The planned

Slim Chickens

location is no longer expected, according to Willmar City Administrator Leslie Valiant.

"I have not been informed formally from Slim Chickens but it is my understanding that they are not (coming to Willmar)," Valiant told the West Central Tribune in an email.

The Slim Chickens had been planned at 1625 First St. S., one of the outer lots surrounding the Uptown Willmar mall parking lot. It was

previously home to a Pizza Hut

, which was torn down a year ago to make way for the new development.

The Slim Chickens project was in the planning phase but came to a halt in the first part of the year,

the West Central Tribune reported in May.

At that time, development was still expected to move forward, but

changes to the building's plans required a resubmission of materials

to the Willmar Planning Commission, which did not happen.

The current location is apparently for sale or lease by Icon Real Estate, a Minnesota-based real estate company.

The property was previously owned by Rockstep Capital, owner and leasing agent of the Uptown Willmar mall and many of the outlying retail spaces.

In October of 2022, it was sold to Pronghorn Properties, according to online tax records. Pronghorn Properties is a Waite Park-based property company which lists Steve Letnes as manager on the Minnesota Secretary of States' business registry.

Letnes is the CEO of Letnes Restaurant Group, the developer that had planned to construct the Slim Chickens in Willmar.

Slim Chickens is a specialty chicken restaurant started in Arkansas in 2003 and has since opened restaurants across the country. The menu focuses on chicken products including tenders, wings and sandwiches while also offering southern cuisine.

The Letnes Restaurant Group and Uptown Willmar did not respond to the West Central Tribune's request for comment.