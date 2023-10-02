Slim Chickens set to open its 4th restaurant in Charlotte area

Slim Chickens is putting the finishing touches on its latest restaurant in the Charlotte market.

ALSO READ: Slim Chickens set to open Fort Mill restaurant

The 3,400-square-foot fast-casual restaurant will be at 948 Concord Pkwy N. It is set to open Oct. 16.

Construction is almost complete, and hiring is ongoing, says Jonathan Crumpler, franchisee. His group has plans for up to 30 locations in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: Bojangles’ CEO steering restaurant chain ‘out of the chicken business



