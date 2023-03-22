Slim Chickens set to open Fort Mill restaurant

A fast-casual chicken chain that debuted in the Charlotte market only a year ago is set to open another restaurant here. Slim Chickens expects to open at 415 Mercantile Place in Fort Mill on March 22.

Situated in Springfield Town Center, it’s the latest location by Charlotte-based franchisee Break Bread Ventures. The group’s first location opened at 5535-A Prosperity Ridge Road in north Charlotte in March 2022.

Business partners Jonathan Crumpler and Rob Bryan intend to bring as many as 30 locations to the Carolinas and Virginia.

