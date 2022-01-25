Slim Jxmmi — half of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd — arrested on a battery rap in Miami

Aaquil Brown, better known as rapper Slim Jxmmi, was booked into Miami-Dade jail Tuesday morning after he allegedly attacked the mother of his child — and threw her phone off the balcony of an apartment building.

Brown pulled out the hair extensions worn by his infant child’s mother, fought her to get a phone on which she’d recorded his domestic violence and threw the phone off the balcony of a 15th floor apartment, according to an arrest report.

Brown and his brother, Khalif Malik “Swae Lee” Brown, who make up the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, have had several hits that include “Black Beatles” and “No Flex Zone.”

Aaquil Brown aka Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd

The victim told Miami police that Brown went out drinking Monday night with his producer after she asked him about a woman he was following on Twitter. When he and the producer returned to the downtown Miami apartment in the wee hours, the report says, “she smelled alcohol emitting from his breath.”

After she and the producer made a Taco Bell run, the victim said, she showered and came out to find Brown lying on the floor and their baby sleeping in a playpen. This was around 5 a.m.

The victim said she asked him to help her carry the playpen into the bedroom, but he refused and tried to stop her when she tried to take the baby out of the playpen.

“The victim reached inside the playpen to grab the baby but [Brown] pulled her hair to stop her from taking the baby,” the arrest report says. “The victim’s hair extension was pulled from her scalp in the process.”

She tried to record the encounter on her phone, then Brown began chasing her. Before putting the phone in her bra and curling up in a fetal position, she said, the victim sent the video to a friend on Instagram

Brown subsequently tried to wrestle the phone from her, she added, before she scampered into a room. She told police he kicked the door open, putting a hole in the wall, and chased her onto a balcony.

“The parties began tussling over the phone and the victim sustained scratch marks on her chest from [Brown] removing the phone from her bra,” the arrest report said. “[Brown] then threw the phone over the balcony in order to stop her from posting the recording on social media.”

Police said the phone was found undamaged on the west side of Northwest 17th Street.

Brown took advantage of his right to remain silent, police said.