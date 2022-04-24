Slim Majority Plans To Wear Masks on Transit Despite Lifted Mandates

CHICAGO — After a federal judge nullified the national mask mandate on transit by ruling the requirement is unconstitutional, we asked Patch readers if the change would shift their mask-wearing behaviors.

Nearly 54 percent of the more than 4,500 survey respondents said they would keep their masks on when riding trains, buses and planes. More than 46 percent of poll answers said they're going bare-faced now that Gov. J.B. Pritzker removed transit and airport masking requirements from his executive orders on coronavirus restrictions.

Patch Poll Results:





This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch