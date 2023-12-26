From slime to the spotlight: Watch this kid baker from Charlotte compete on Food Network

A popular kids baking competition is returning to Food Network soon — with a child from Charlotte starring in the show.

Camryn Williams, 11, will be putting her skills to the test in the upcoming season of “Kids Baking Championship” alongside a dozen other kid bakers from across the country.

Camryn Williams, from Charlotte, will compete on season 12 of Kids Baking Championship on Food Network.

The upcoming season will be inspired by “the best parts of the school year,” as the group whips up picture day portrait cakes, cafeteria lunch desserts and other school-themed sweet treats.

“School serves as a social hub, a space for learning, and a nurturing ground where children face challenges and foster growth – making it the ideal theme for the new season of Kids Baking Championship. The new challenges capture the essence of the school experience with every dessert,” said Betsy Ayala, who heads up food content for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Camryn Williams: Kid baker and ‘slimeologist’

Williams, who is a seventh grader at Community House Middle School, will be the only North Carolina contestant competing in the new season of “Kids Baking Championship.”

Williams said she started baking at a young age, inspired by her grandmothers and her love for being creative in the kitchen, which is ultimately why she wanted to apply to be on the show.

“It was a huge accomplishment/goal for me, especially since I was still young and I was able to say ‘Yeah, I was on Kids Baking Championship’” Williams told CharlotteFive last week. “I just feel like it was a really good experience.”

Aside from being a talented baker, she is also a gymnast and “slimeologist.” Alongside her brother, Williams turned her hobby of playing with slime into a business, Camryn’s Slime Shoppe, in August 2020.

Now, she’ll be turning to a new venture and showcasing her baking skills in the national spotlight.

Along with the other kid bakers, Williams will have a chance to become head of the class and take home a $25,000 grand prize, a spot in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

“The best part of the show, I feel like, was able to connect with everybody else on the team,” Williams said. “One of the hardest parts was probably having kind of having new styles of baking ... it was different than what I had, well what I normally do at home.”

Season 12 of Kids Baking Championship will premiere on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

You can tune in to see Williams’ showcase her baking skills during the premiere on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m.