The royal casualties of the slimmed down balcony moment

Members of the Royal family on the balcony - Owen Humphreys

The King and Queen’s balcony appearance after their historic crowning reflected the new slimmed down monarchy.

Their Majesties, leading the rest of the working family out for the first time as King, were flanked by 15 other members of the Royal family - but some familiar faces were missing.

Among the most notable who missed out on the Buckingham Palace appearance were the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, who did not take any formal role at the Coronation due to not being working Royals anymore.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Duke of York’s two daughters, were also not present for the traditional moment.

Instead of joining the rest of his family at the palace after the service, the King’s second son chose to fly back home to California immediately to kiss his son Archie goodnight on his fourth birthday.

Those who stepped out on the balcony to support the newly crowned King and Queen included the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They were joined on the King’s right hand side by the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their two children, the Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor.

It was the working members of the Royal family who joined the monarch to wave to the thousands of people gathered on The Mall, who braved the bad weather to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned King and Queen.

On the Queen’s left side stood the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

Their Majesties were also flanked by their pages of honour - including the Queen’s grandson Freddy Parker-Bowles - and the Queen’s ladies in attendance, her sister, Annabel Elliot, and her longtime friend, Lady Lansdowne.

The working members of the family who appeared still play an active role in supporting the monarchy by undertaking regular engagements and holding various patronages.

They all watched the scaled-down RAF flypast from the Palace balcony, which lasted for two minutes and thirty seconds, rather than the scheduled six minutes, because of the bad weather.

The King and Queen smiled as the crowds sang God Save the King and the monarch was among the last to leave the balcony, waving at the crowds until the last moment.

He then reappeared alone with the Queen a minute later for an encore balcony appearance - to much fanfare from the crowd.

Their Majesties looked relaxed and happy as they chatted with one another and continued waving while the crowd cheered.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wave to crowds on the balcony

The flypast event to mark the monarch’s Coronation was due to involve more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force flying over the Mall in central London.

However, because of the “unsuitable weather conditions,” the scaled-down event only involved helicopters and the Red Arrows aerobatic display team.

The moment contrasts to last June, when 22,000 people streamed down The Mall in the sunshine to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared on the same balcony to mark seven decades on the throne.

However, despite the weather, thousands thronged into the street opposite Buckingham Palace branding Union flags and carrying umbrellas to celebrate the momentous occasion and catch a glimpse of the newly crowned King.

