Slinger Bag Expands Team With New Appointment

BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the fast growing sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has appointed Tracy Clark as Financial Controller.

Clark, who will start employment at Slinger Bag on 14th December 2020, joins from LendingTree, the largest on-line financing organization in the United States, where she was Senior Accountant in charge of Financial Reporting. Prior to that, she spent three years as Audit Associate at Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. She studied at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, where she was a USC Cooper Scholar.

Clark’s new role at Slinger Bag will involve working closely with the CEO and CFO, the Executive Team, and all Slinger Bag’s external partners on all matters relating to finance. Initially her focus will be on financial reporting and business controls with an emphasis on managing and evolving the company’s reporting processes and information to accommodate its rapid global growth.

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag, says, “We are delighted to have Tracy joining us at such an exciting time for Slinger Bag. Our rapid growth since launch in 2018 has required us to strengthen our management team across the board. Tracy with her wealth of corporate experience will make an invaluable contribution to delivering shareholder value. Her presence will allow our CFO to focus on more strategic matters whilst providing him with much needed support.”

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled as a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

