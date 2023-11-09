New slip lanes on Selmon Expressway aimed at reducing morning traffic congestion
If you drive along the westbound Selmon Expressway near I-75, I-4 Connector or Twiggs Street, you may soon get some relief from morning rush hour traffic. Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority unveiled two new slip ramps aimed at improving traffic flow. Slip ramps are additional access points/internal ramps within the expressway, and they are the on-ramps and off-ramps from the Selmon Expressway to the Reversible Express Lanes. The project was funded by toll revenue.