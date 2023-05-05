Slippery Rock High School students facing charges after troopers find THC, alcohol at school

State police are filing charges against two Slippery Rock High School students after troopers were called to the school last month.

Troopers were called to the school, located in Butler County, on April 26 for a report of students having THC and alcohol, according to a state police report.

They found an open bottle of liquor in a student’s Volkswagen Jetta. Another student had THC vaping cartridges, according to troopers.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are facing possession charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

North Allegheny School District superintendent steps down after being hired in Mount Lebanon Young woman reported missing out of Hempfield Township charged after incident deemed hoax Consumer alert issued against pizzeria in Bloomfield Driver facing charges after police chase, rollover crash in Collier Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



