A slippery Whatcom County commute is looming with the threat of winter’s first snow

A storm rolling across Whatcom County could bring lowland snow or a rain-snow mix to areas around Bellingham just as residents will be heading to work and school early Monday.

Current forecasts from National Weather Service in Seattle show a storm system arriving Sunday night with enough cold air to produce a brief period of snow, meteorologist Dana Felton said in the online forecast discussion.

“Snow levels could below enough with the onset of precipitation Monday morning for a rain-snow mix in Whatcom county as well as along the Hood Canal,” Felton said.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

That scenario could repeat itself early Tuesday as arctic air begins to filter into Western Washington through British Columbia’s Fraser River Valley.

That “Fraser Outflow” will keep temperatures far below normal for several days, with the possibility of lowland snow later in the week, according to the forecast.