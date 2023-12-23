Slipway repaired after Storm Ciarán damage

There is still restricted access to the lower section of St Catherine's slipway

Repairs have been finished on a slipway in Jersey after it sustained damage during Storm Ciarán.

Ports of Jersey (POJ) said there was still restricted access to the lower section of St Catherine's slipway to allow the repairs to be monitored during the next spring tides.

POJ said surface cracks had been filled in, however, some of the stonework beneath the cobbles had been undermined and it would need "more substantial repair work" in the new year.

Pedestrians have been advised to take care and "to note the limited access by vehicles".

